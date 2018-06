Ο Stefano Gabbana είπε άσχημη τη Σελένα Γκόμεζ και οι θαυμαστές της εξοργίστηκαν [εικόνες]

I’m Italian and I I apologize for what Stefano Gabbana said, he is over!

D&G is beautiful but he is literally ugly, he is disgusting!

Selena Gomez is one of the most beautiful woman in the world. Scienze and people say that, it’s not my opinion!

Selena is Prada, you’re Nada! pic.twitter.com/JAb41iOBin

— ᏒᎥᏟᏦ (@rickrvsso) June 13, 2018