Xάθηκε στη μετάφραση ο Ερντογάν: Eυχαρίστησε (!) το Spiegel για επικριτικό του πρωτοσέλιδο

Lost in translation: @DerSPIEGEL cover depicts #Erdogan together with Xi, Putin and Trump as the autocrats. Pro-govt Turkish paper @takvim thinks it’s a compliment and reproduces it with headline “Merkel didn’t make it to the front cover but Erdogan did”. You couldn’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/MEPuQBSoSM

— Mark Lowen (@marklowen) 10 June 2018