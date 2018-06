Πώς υποδέχθηκαν τη συμφωνία Τσίπρα- Ζάεφ: Οι πρώτες αντιδράσεις από ΝΑΤΟ, ΕΕ και Νίμιτς

I welcome the historic agreement by @tsipras_eu & @Zoran_Zaev on the name dispute between Athens and Skopje. I thank them for their will to solve a dispute which has affected the region for too long & call on both countries to finalise the agreement. https://t.co/EuDQcI1AYe pic.twitter.com/BnSwod1IS2

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 12, 2018