Ο πρίγκιπας Χάρι διέκοψε το μήνα του μέλιτος για να κάνει μια σημαντική ανακοίνωση

"I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the 5th #InvictusGames. The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries."– The Duke of Sussex pic.twitter.com/5EjNAHA9TQ

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2018