Εφυγε από τη ζωή ο Αλαν Μπιν -Ο τέταρτος άνθρωπος που πάτησε στη Σελήνη

We're saddened by the passing of astronaut Alan Bean. The fourth person to walk on the Moon, he spent 10+ hours on the lunar surface during Apollo 12. Bean was spacecraft commander of Skylab Mission II & devoted his retirement to painting. Family release: https://t.co/bX8eXNQlSq pic.twitter.com/NJPQULjGlw

— NASA (@NASA) 26 Μαΐου 2018