Οταν 3 Ελληνες ανέβηκαν στο «USS HARRY S. TRUMAN» -24 ώρες στο θηριώδες αεροπλανοφόρο [εικόνες]

On board the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The Harry S Truman carrier strike group on May 3, 2018, began air operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, conducting flight operations against ISIS targets in Syria. The strike group includes a guided-missile cruiser and four guided-missile destroyers. Aris Messinis / AFP #photojournalism #photography #military #aircraftcarrier #jet #fighterjet #sea #war #usarmy

A post shared by Aris Messinis (@aris.messinis) on May 10, 2018 at 3:01am PDT