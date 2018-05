Το tweet που έγινε viral – «Ο πρίγκιπας της Αγγλίας παντρεύεται, η Λίβερπουλ παίρνει την κούπα και ο Πάπας πεθαίνει»

1981:

1. Prince of England gets married

2. Liverpool wins the CL

3. The Pope dies

2005:

1. Prince of England gets married

2. Liverpool wins the CL

3. The Pope dies

2018:

1. Prince of England gets married

2. Liverpool is in the CL final

3. ...somebody should check on the Pope

— Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) May 3, 2018