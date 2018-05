Συναγερμός στη Χαβάη: Εκκενώνονται σπίτια λόγω ηφαιστείου -Ρέει η λάβα [βίντεο]

A crack has formed in the Big Island of #Hawaii near Leilani Estates. The crack is spitting out #lava and a mandatory evacuation of the area is taking place. Video Credit Jeremiah Osuna @SVLMedia @StormViewLIVE pic.twitter.com/8LRNUbKO7g

— Paul Goddard (@PGoddardSVL) 4 Μαΐου 2018