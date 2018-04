Μία Power Ranger σε αγώνα στίβου -Εκανε άλμα σε ύψος ντυμένη σούπερ ήρωας [εικόνες & βίντεο]

When you have #fun doing what you #love #stepoutofyourcomfortzone #stepoutthebox #livelifefree #love #beahero for someone who needs it #believeinyourself #highjumpqueen what happens on earth stays on earth 1.91 opener #AR #goals let’s eat #roadtousaoutdoors #USATF #powerranger #blackpowerranger #lovecomics #lovesuperheroes #thankgod #atmyhappiest thank you @drakerelays for having me always a blast thank you to all the supporters in the stadium we would be nothing without you let’s eat!!!!

A post shared by Inika Mcpherson (@inika_highjumpsavage) on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT