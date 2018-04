Νέα «εξαφάνιση» Τούρκου πολίτη, που είχε απολύσει η κυβέρνηση Ερντογάν ως γκιουλενιστή [εικόνες]

#Erdogan's notorious intelligence agency MIT snatches yet another citizen identified as Orçun Şenyücel from the streets of Ankara, the capital of #Turkey, in the middle of night. This would be 17 reported kidnapping and enforced disappearance case. https://t.co/BSbBOXPLyp pic.twitter.com/dCbmOyv6pT

— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) 23 Απριλίου 2018