Positive news on #Greece: new #Eurostat data show that Greece has again outperformed its fiscal targets. In 2017, the primary surplus in programme terms has reached 4.2% of GDP instead of 1.75% of GDP target. Good news in the view of the programme conclusion in August! pic.twitter.com/b8Z4XN7nRK

