Κίνα: Εψαχναν επί 28 χρόνια τον δολοφόνο 11 γυναικών -Καταδικάστηκε σε θάνατο [εικόνα]

#BREAKING Gao Chengyong, a serial killer dubbed China's "Jack the Ripper" who raped and murdered 11 female victims from 1988 to 2002, was sentenced to death Friday Morning in a court in Baiyin, NW China's Gansu Province. pic.twitter.com/5tiZVAyMNV

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 30, 2018