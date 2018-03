Λύθηκε το μυστήριο με την άγνωστη επιστήμονα σε φωτογραφία του 1971 – Χάρη στο Twitter [εικόνες]

Hey Twitter I'm on a mission:

The woman in this photo was an attendee at a 1971 International Conference on Biology of Whales.

She is the only woman, & the only one captioned "not identified" in the article I found the photo in. All the men are named.

Can you help me know her? pic.twitter.com/MifZvdRXRr

— Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 9, 2018