Πλιάτσικο, καταστροφές & φωτιές στο Αφρίν, μετά την κατάληψη από Τούρκους [εικόνες & βίντεο]

I spoke to Arab activists who are on side of Turkish backed Syrian rebels in Afrin enclave. They complain all houses are being looted by rebels. Cars, furniture, tvs &supermarkets all getting stolen. Civilians who stayed behind are scared. Couple of pics emerging from Afrin: pic.twitter.com/5rMCvjaeMT

— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 18, 2018