Ο Εντι Μέρφι το λέει ξεκάθαρα: Δεν με ενδιαφέρει να γνωρίσω την 10χρονη κόρη μου

Today was Take your kid to work day at @agt haha even at 19 years old she still loves being with her mama awwwww @phoenixisphoenix I love you #motherdaughterbond #unbreakable #shestolemydress #girlpower #familyiseverything #unconditionallove

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 12, 2018 at 8:04pm PDT