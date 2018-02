Καζούρα του γερμανικού ΥΠΕΞ στον Καναδά για το χόκεϊ: Φανταστείτε να μας νικούσαν στο ποδόσφαιρο

Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don’t gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate.

Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer

#CANGER @TeamD @CanadaFP @GermanyInCanada @KanadaBotschaft pic.twitter.com/0HlHoxMA7E

— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) February 23, 2018