Παπακωνσταντίνου τρολάρει Βαρουφάκη -«Μιας και γεννιέται ένα νέο κορόιδο κάθε λεπτό, φτιάχνω νέο κόμμα»

Three years ago today the Greeks decided to rage against the dying of the light. They were betrayed. But never defeated. In two months (26/3) a new DiEM25 affiliated Greek party will come into being. There is no such thing as a final defeat, just as there is no final victory!

— Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) 25 Ιανουαρίου 2018