Τσίπρας: Αλληλεγγύη, οικονομική & κοινωνική σύγκλιση για το μέλλον της Ευρώπης

Declaration of the 4th Summit of the Southern EU Countries in Rome. We need to talk about the future of Europe, not in the language of the crisis, but speaking the language of our common values and principles. #SouthEUsummit https://t.co/6j6zaGCI5r pic.twitter.com/QNbWIwiUD8

— Alexis Tsipras (@tsipras_eu) 11 Ιανουαρίου 2018